Welcome to the family!

Jennifer Lopez had a sweet surprise in store for her 12-year-old son, Max. The superstar singer took to social media on Thursday night to share the new addition to her and Alex Rodriguez's family: a puppy!

"Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven't named him yet!" Lopez told her fans. "What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!"

The Golden Globe nominee, who shares twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony, shared a video of her son playing with the new puppy. "This is the best day!" Max can be heard saying in Lopez's social media video. "I love him! I love him!"

It seems that the family's new addition might've gotten a little bit too "excited" at one point, as Max declared, "I think he peed on me."