Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Split: Revisit Their Sweetest Moments as a Blended Family

A.Rod and J.Lo are over.
The power couple has officially split after a two year engagement, sources tell E! News.
Alex Rodriguez, 45, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, first met about 15 years ago, before hitting it off in 2017. Fans really fell in love with the stars in 2019, when they made a splash by publicly appearing together at the 2019 Oscars and Vanity Fair after party.
In March 2019, the former baseball pro popped the question and shared pics of her huge $1 million engagement ring. He gushed, "she said yes," along with a heart emoji.
It was the fifth engagement for J.Lo, who has been married three times—to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998.
In 2019, Jennifer said their time together was full of laughter, fun and adventures as they continued to grow and learn side-by-side. The singer wrote on Instagram for their two-year anniversary, "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life...you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again..."
Yet, nearly two years after the proposal, Jennifer revealed that they "hadn't really talked" about wedding plans, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that," she told Elle in January 2021. "We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it."
The Hustlers actress didn't indicate anything was wrong at the time, saying, "There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it... We just have to wait to see where the world lands."
Later in January, Alex and Jennifer took a trip together to Washington, DC, for President Joe Biden's Inauguration, where J.Lo performed. The A-listers were then seen together in Miami for Valentine's Day.
However, A.Rod recently became caught up in a social media controversy over a rumored relationship with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, though she called him "just an acquaintance." Madison told Page Six in February, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me." A source close to Alex has said they've never met.
Throughout the ups and downs, the TikTok stars have a more important role outside of the spotlight, as parents.
Jennifer and Alex have four kids from previous relationships. She shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with Marc. On the other hand, the Yankees star is dad to 16-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella, whom he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.
They've loved spending holidays with their kids in years past, with Jennifer telling E! News in 2020, "The holidays were awesome. We were with the kids the whole time and it was, it was beautiful and that, that recharges me. That refuels me. It gets me excited again to go out there and make them proud."
See pics of their beautiful, blended family below.