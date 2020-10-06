Tyler PerryPerez Hilton BombshellsBachelor NationPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian Honors "Angel" Addison Rae on Her Birthday: See the Pics

Are you keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian's friendship with Addison Rae? We are.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her BFF. Kourtney's online display of friendship for Addison's birthday included a reel of their bond and never before seen photos.

In the caption for their friendship reel, the Poosh founder wrote, "Everyone wish a happy happy birthday to this angel @addisonraee (A real friendship reel)."

While the mother of three and the 20-year-old TikTok star only met earlier this year, they've certainly become fast friends. Whether the gal pals are posing for bikini-clad pics or working out, Kourtney and Addison are practically inseparable.

Back in July, Addison revealed that she became acquainted with Kourtney and her son Mason Disick through David Dobrik.

"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David," Addison explained on The Tom Ward Show. "We surprised Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok."

She also noted, "I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

Earlier in August, for an exclusive chat with E! News, Addison further elaborated on her friendship with Kourtney.

She shared, "I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family. They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other."

For Kourtney and Addison's BFF pics, scroll through the images below.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Bikini Babes

Kourtney and Addison soaked in some sun for this bikini-clad pic.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Ocean Views

BFFs Kourtney and Addison had a perfect ocean view in this sunny image.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Grand Ol' Time

The Poosh founder and the TikTok star stunned while posing next to a Grand piano.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Tongues Out

For this photo booth pic, Kourtney, Addison and Reign Disick stuck out their tongues.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
A Sweet One

Although Reign kept things silly in this photo, Addison and Kourtney opted for sweet smiles.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Mirror Selfie

In this photo, Kourtney and Addison took a classic mirror selfie.

Instagram
Surf's Up

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae soaked up the sun as they headed to the water for a surfing adventure.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Another shot from Kourtney and Addison's beach day.

Instagram
So Long, Summer

Kourtney and Addison made sure to soak up some sun before summer officially ends on Sept. 22, as the Poosh founder pointed out in her Instagram caption.

Instagram
Miley Moment

Following Miley Cyrus' performance of her new single "Midnight Sky" at the 2020 MTV VMAs, the singer recreated the set in a truck that's being driven around L.A. Kourtney and Addison both took part in the fun promo!

Instagram
Disco Divas

Miley's VMAs performance paid tribute to her 2013 song, "Wrecking Ball." She was clearly thrilled to see Kourtney and Addison take part in the fun, commenting "Queeeeeeen! Yasssss" on Kourtney's Instagram post and multiple heart emojis on Addison's. 

Instagram
All Smiles

"today is a beautiful day," Addison wrote on Aug. 27 alongside a new photo from her and Kourtney's Palm Springs trip.

Instagram
...Now, a Serious One

New day, new bikini!

Instagram
Summer Sidekick

Kourtney and Addison both shared a number of photos from their late August getaway to Palm Springs, including this bikini-clad snapshot.

Instagram
Mermaid Memories

The second photo in a series that Kourtney uploaded along with the simplest of captions: a mermaid emoji.

Instagram
Palm Springs Paradise

More Palm Springs fun, courtesy of Addison!

Instagram
Photo Inception

While snapping photos of Addison, Kourtney—wearing a teal bikini that resembles Addison's own two-piece—takes a break to get her own photo taken.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Kourtney captioned this set of sun-soaked snapshots, "picture me I picture you."

Instagram
Pajama Pool Party

Wearing matching pajama sets, Kourtney and Addison take a dip in the pool while on a weekend getaway with other close friends.

Instagram
Poolside, Oceanside

"so what," Addison captioned this second photo from the series she uploaded to Instagram on July 18.

BACKGRID
Cute & Comfy

In the age of mandated masks, what better to wear out to dinner than sweat suits and slides?

Instagram
Twinning Tea Party

Addison and Kourtney proving yet again that they love to match whenever possible!

Instagram
Addison Kardashian?

Even Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian was impressed with the duo's level of similarity! The Good American founder commented on Kourtney's post, writing, "Twinning on an entirely different level."

Roger / BACKGRID
Nobu Night Out

Donning masks courtesy of Kim Kardashian's shapewear line SKIMS, Kourtney and Addison venture out for dinner at Nobu in late July.

Instagram
BFF Bracelets

The Poosh founder and TikTok star sport matching bracelets while posing with an Instagram filter.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Fast Friends

Kourtney Kardashian shared this sultry selfie with TikTok phenomenon Addison Rae on June 25, a couple of months after the social media star first collaborated with a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan: Mason Disick! According to Addison, she was introduced to Kourtney and Scott Disick's son by David Dobrik. She and Kourtney have been BFFs ever since!

