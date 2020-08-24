See Kourtney Kardashian & BFF Addison Rae Sizzle in Matching Bikinis

Rose McGowanScott PetersonJoy-Anna DuggarSofia RichiePhotosVideos

Summer isn't over.

On Sunday, Aug. 23, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share some sizzling snaps of herself and gal pal Addison Rae taking in the summer sun. Clad in matching bikinis, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the TikTok personality made it clear that it isn't fall yet.

While wearing a sun hat and a Peacock blue bikini—ironically, KUWTK will be available on Peacock come Sept. 20—the mother of three held a camera as she stood over her BFF, who wore the same two-piece but in a jewel-tone purple.

Kourtney captioned the new photos, "picture me I picture you."

Addison was clearly feeling their summery looks as well as she too shared a picture from their pool day.

Alongside a photo of herself and Kourtney lounging on white patio chairs, the 19-year-old Internet personality wrote, "living dream."

Earlier this summer, Addison revealed that she became close friends with Kourtney after an introduction arranged by fellow Internet sensation David Dobrik.

During an interview with The Tom Ward Show, the TikTok star said she "got really close" with Kourtney after surprising the Poosh founder's son Mason Disick, who is one of her fans.

Addison further elaborated on her friendship with Kourtney during her exclusive chat with E! News earlier this month.

Instagram

"I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family," Addison told E! at the time. "They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other. That just continuously inspires me."

She concluded, "They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my family, so it really just makes me love them even more as people, because not everyone gets to see every second. It just really shows you how genuine they are. It's not all just for the show, it's how they really are."

For a closer look at Kourtney and Addison's bikini-clad pics, as well as the KUWTK star's other two-piece moments, scroll through the images below!

Instagram
Summer Sisters

Kourtney declared, "picture me I picture you."

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

Kourtney and Addison caught some rays in this Instagram photo from August 2020.

Instagram
Catching Shade

"living dream," Addison wrote alongside this image.

Instagram
Good Morning Indeed

"Good morning," Kourt wrote on Instagram with this sizzling shot in May 2020.

Katie Levine for Poosh
Hello Yellow

While hosting a "Poolside with Poosh" party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported an Onia swimsuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini B-Day

Kourtney helped celebrate her BFF Stephanie's birthday over the weekend! The two posed for a photo in matching bikinis and appeared to be having a fabulous time.  

Instagram
Ciao

Kourt and her kids take in the sights near the Il Cristo degli Abissi statue in Northern Italy.

Instagram
Bella

It's summertime in Sardinia! "ciao," the jet-setting mom of three wrote on Instagram.  

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Glowing

Kourtney is living her best life on this boat off the Italian coast!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Peaches/Beaches

Just Kourtney and Stephanie Ann Shepherd being fabulous (again) in the Turks and Caicos.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Golden Hour

Longtime friend Larsa Pippen joins Kourtney for another flawless bikini snapshot from their island vacation. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Lounging Around

Kourtney stuns in a pink string bikini on the beach with her pal Stephanie.  

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourt & Khlo Take Turks & Caicos

The gals recreate their Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami poster 10 years later during a trip to the Turks and Caicos. "They're Sisters Not Saints," Kourtney captioned the photo on her IG. 

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Kourtney enjoys an early 40th birthday with a trip to Finland with her fam.

Instagram
Mexico Dreamin'

"Little Cabo would be nice," Kourt posted in February 2019.

E!
Romantic Getaway

Kourtney enjoys a romantic Mexican getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Look at that booty!

E!
Views

"it's the simple things," Kourtney captioned this scenic pic.

E!
Bootylicious

The mother of three shows off her insane bikini body while lounging in Mexico. "guac is extra"

INFphoto.com
Sizzling in South Beach

Kourtney emerges from the Miami ocean looking like a glistening goddess.

Twitter
Independent Lady

Courtney celebrates Fourth of July 2016 with friends in Miami.

Swimsuit Selfie

Kourtney stops to snap a pic of her bangin' body in a two piece.

Pichichi / Splash News
One-Piece Wonder

Kourtney even makes conservative one-pieces look va va voom.

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

Kourtney shared this photo with the caption, "Selfie camera view."

Instagram
Close Up!

Kourtney posted this sexy photo and captioned it, "Sunday funday!"

Instagram
Sexy Squad

Kourtney posted this photo to celebrate Malika and Khadijah Haqq's birthday. She captioned the pic, "Happy Happy Birthday to my favorite twins and members of our girl group!"

Instagram
Bikini Beauty

We're in love with Kourtney's bikini!

Twitter
"Troop Beverly Hills"

Kourtney shared this cute photo with the caption, "Troop Beverly Hills."

Instagram
Gold Goddess

Kourtney posted this photo of herself in a gold bikini with the caption, "Happy Labor Day! wait, there's no emoji for a tricycle with no handles?!"

TRB/EKNY/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Sister Time!

How cute is this photo of Kourtney taking a pic of Kendall?!

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Poolside Perfection

Kourtney looks beautiful in this photo by the pool!

What's your favorite Kourtney moment? Be sure to let us know!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., only on E!

