Miley Cyrus Brings Back Her Iconic Wrecking Ball for 2020 VMAs Performance

An iconic callback.
Miley Cyrus took the stage on Aug. 30 at the 2020 MTV VMAs to perform her latest single, "Midnight Sky," for the first time, and she did not disappoint. The singer, who is known as much for her up-tempo performances as she is for her wild antics, gave the fans exactly the kind of night out everyone was craving.
Her latest single is an anthem of empowerment and fun, and considering her status as a newly single woman, it was the perfect choice. Cody Simpson who? Miley knows how to work a crowd, and her acting background mixed with her magnetic stage presence was on full-blast.
Dressed in a shimmering black dress that truly only Miley could pull off, with a giant chain displaying a silver cross pendant, and of course over the top in all the right ways makeup, the singer was a sight to behold as she stood in front of a flashing white light that later turned bright red and blue.
Then, out of nowhere, a staircase appeared and we were suddenly transported back to 2013.
Why? At the top of the stairs was a huge disco ball—an obvious callback to her iconic music video for "Wrecking Ball,"—which she hopped on as the performance came to an end.
She's no newbie to the VMAs stage, and Sunday's performance marked her fifth time performing at the legendary show.
Who can forget her showstopping 2013 twerking number with Robin Thicke? She also took the reigns as host in 2015. For Miley, nothing is off limits, which is one of the reasons she's a must-see at award shows.
Miley wasn't the only star bringing her A-game during Sunday night's show. Host Keke Palmer also entertained with her classic brand of hilarious and cool.
The MTV VMAs always bring together the best that pop culture has to offer. If 2020 has left you starving for good entertainment, then this year's show was a cheat meal for the soul.