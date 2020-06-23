Watch Kourtney Kardashian Recreate Her Iconic KUWTK Scene With Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian is serving up some major nostalgia.
Taking to TikTok, the POOSH founder treated fans to a reenactment of one of her most iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians scenes. Joined by TikTok star Addison Rae and donning a luxurious bathrobe, Kourtney threw it back to season 15 when she had a candid conversation with pal Larsa Pippen about taking hormone shots in preparation to freeze her eggs.
"I mean, I feel fine," Kourtney can be heard saying in the audio from the episode. "I just cry myself to sleep every night." Taking on the role of Larsa, Addison mouthed, "Yeah, that's totally normal."
During the episode, the mom of three shared that she'd been experiencing a mix of emotions following the injections. "I've been so up-and-down emotional 'cause I've been doing the shots for the egg freezing," she explained. "I feel like I want to jump out of my skin, like I'm so crazy. I can't take it."
In her confessional interview, Kourtney added, "The injections really weren't a big deal because I have a really high pain tolerance but I think everything was just really heightened. And, like, some days, I would just feel like so anxious."
Kourtney isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner that has been revisiting old KUWTK scenes. In May, Kylie Jenner channeled her famous family with her bestie Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou on TikTok to recreate a hilarious exchange between Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian about Kourtney's insufficient WiFi.
"Kourtney, what the f--k is up with your WiFi?" Khloe said in the scene, which Kylie recited. "You have this big ass house and you can't afford a WiFi box out here?" Responding as Kourtney, Stassie replied, "It's not about affording. It's about radiation."
The best friend duo also reenacted a misunderstanding between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner from an old KUTWK episode.
"Those are cute jeans," Kris can be heard saying in the clip, to which Kendall responded, "You're cute jeans." Confused by Kendall's remark, Kris asked, "Those are mine?" Frustrated that the famous momager wasn't getting the joke, Kendall tried again: "No, you are cute jeans!" Still confused, Kris replied, "Huh?"