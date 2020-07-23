How Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Became Close Friends

Of course, David Dobrik had something to do with Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian's friendship.
Earlier this week, the TikTok superstar (born Addison Easterling) stopped by The Tom Ward Show and revealed the origins behind her newfound friendship with the oldest Kardashian sister.
According to the 19-year-old social media maven, David was the one who first introduced her to Kourtney and her son Mason Disick.
"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David," Addison explained. "We surprised Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok."
David, who is known for surprising fans and loved ones with money, cars and more, has interacted with the Kardashian-Jenner family on many occasions. Both Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have had cameos on David's YouTube channel, which has 18 million followers.
Back in January, Kourtney enlisted the help of David to launch her son's TikTok account.
"I'm here with Mason, I'm gonna teach him how to TikTok," David noted in one video.
By March, David had recruited Addison in order to surprise Mason. However, it was the 41-year-old mother of three who Addison hit it off with.
"I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," she added. "We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."
Kourtney and Addison have gone on to create several videos together, a few have even featured Kourtney's kids and her ex Scott Disick. Most recently, Addison was spotted spending quality time with the famous family in Malibu, Calif.
Speaking of Malibu, the Louisiana native revealed that she's still coming to term with her new life in California.
"Like, I don't necessarily freak out about a single individual, but I'll overall look at it and be like, ‘What is my life? Why am I driving to Malibu right now? Where am I?'" she said. "I think it's just because I am not, you know, from here. So, it's still crazy to me that I even live in Los Angeles."
On Monday, fellow TikTok star and Dance Moms alum Nia Sioux told Close Up by E! News co-hosts Will Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno her thoughts on Addison and Kourtney's friendship.
"I'm not gonna hate on it quite honestly," the actress and dancer stated. "Technically, age is just a number, right?"
However, she did say mom Dr. Holly Hatcher-Frazier wouldn't be thrilled if Nia was in Addison's position.
Nia added, "Like, 'Are you babysitting her kids? Then we're like, no you're not!'"
You can catch more of Addison and Kourtney's friendship on TikTok. Also, you can watch Addison's full interview here.