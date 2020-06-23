How Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Fell Out of Step

Broadimage/Shutterstock

That's often the case when there's six years of history to untangle.

Hough was some eight months removed from her romance with Ryan Seacrest in November 2013 when she had what she calls an epiphany. Her family—she's the youngest of Marianne and Bruce Hough's five children—had dragged her to a six-day seminar "about creating your own destiny," she shared with Redbook that year. "I was not into it at first," she admitted, "but I learned so much about myself and why my relationships didn't work that by the end I was on a high."

Cell phone in hand, she reached out to the people she'd recently been on dates with, she continued, writing, "You are nice, but this is going nowhere." So she was ready when Teddy Sears, her costar on the 2015 thriller Curve, approached her on set the next day.

"Apparently, he was talking with Julianne...and asked her if she'd been seeing anyone, and she said no or whatever, and I guess he was watching our hockey game at the time," Laich shared in a 2014 interview on radio station 106.7 FM The Fan. "He always watches the game on Game Center on his iPad. I guess he just showed her the iPad and said, 'Well, I've got a guy for you,' or something."