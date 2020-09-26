How Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Found Their Way Back to Each Other After Split

Julianne Hough might be ready to tell Brooks Laich that he's "The One That I Want" once again.
The stars split in May after nearly three years of marriage, but now a source tells E! News that the pair are finding their way back to each other.
The Grease Live actress and former pro hockey player have been "working on their relationship for several months" after their decision to separate earlier this year.
The source said, "The pandemic and time isolating together and apart has forced both of them to do some serious soul searching. Julianne realized that she misses Brooks' steadfast companionship. Julianne knows she has a good man in Brooks, and willing partner in resolving things between them."
Apparently they've spent nearly every night together over the last several weeks and are "placing a greater importance on romantic time together."
The source added, "Julianne's friends and family have remained connected to Brooks and they have let Julianne know that Brooks has their support, and they would love to see the two of them continue working things out. They're both putting in the effort to be the couple they want to be and it seems they've almost fully reconciled."
Brooks has been spending some quality time with their husky Koda, while Julianne has been meditating "to help me feel reconnected, grounded, and present," as she wrote on Instagram.
The former America's Got Talent judge recently took a trip to Red Rock State Park in Arizona, where she "woke up feeling sad, anxious and on the verge of what felt like a panic attack…which is something I've never experienced before. The point of telling you this is to remind you, and myself, that we are all human."
Rumors of their breakup gained steam when they revealed in April that they were quarantining apart, with Julianne in California and Brooks in Idaho. "She wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is what it looks like, so be it," a source told E! News at the time. They also took off their wedding rings.
The pair released their joint statement to People in May that officially ended things.
"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."
The relationship had a lot of potential, with Brooks admitting they "want to have the best f--king relationship ever." Brother Derek Hough was also on board, telling Us Weekly, "I love that man. He's an amazing, amazing guy." That's why an insider told E! News that "the closeness between Brooks and Julianne's friends and family" made the separation all the more difficult to endure.
Two months after the split, Brooks was ready to kiss and make up. "It doesn't seem like either one of them is ready to close the door for good," E! News learned.
Although Julianne thought she "had settled down into married life too soon," the break was just what the dancer needed to fully "appreciate what she and Brooks had together."
They boldly got together in July to celebrate Julianne's 32nd birthday with a pool party, though a source said at the time, "Their situation is complicated."
As for their first public outing, that came a month later in August. The How Men Think podcast host and Dancing with the Stars alum went for a breezy lunch date in Los Angeles—masks in tow. The couple was "giving it a chance," and it looks like it's working out for the best.