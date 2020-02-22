Amanda Bynes Speaks Out on Conservatorship and Cost of Treatment

Amanda Bynes is not happy about the cost of her medical treatment, and wants to speak to a judge about the terms of her conservatorship.

The 33-year-old retired Hairspray and She's The Man actress' mother has had control over her affairs and finances since she first underwent personal and legal turmoil that landed her in drug and mental health rehab facilities several years ago. The conservatorship is reportedly set to last until at least this August, and Bynes is meanwhile continuing her treatment as an outpatient.

"Today I want to talk about a controversial topic: My conservatorship case. I have been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month," Bynes said in a video posted on Instagram on Friday night. "There's no reason why I shouldn't go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month. This is why I've asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue."