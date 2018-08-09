Amanda Bynes' conservatorship will be extended until 2020.

The actress' mother, Lynn Bynes, will be responsible for the former child star's decisions regarding her mental and physical health, according to The Blast. The All That star was first placed under a conservatorship in 2014, after a series of involuntary psychiatric holds and multiple run-ins with the police. It was during one of her stays at a mental health facility that the star was diagnosed as bipolar with manic depressive disorder.

However, this is all in the past according to the Bynes' family lawyer, Tamar Arminak. "The Conservatorship can end at any time prior to 2020, but both Amanda and her parents are on such good terms and happy with Amanda's life and future, the Conservatorship is the last thing on their minds," the legal representative told E! News.