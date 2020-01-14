Eilish, Billie Eilish.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old singer announced that she will sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, making her the youngest performer to tackle the honor. Using the same title as the highly-anticipated flick, Eilish will be teaming up with her brother and music partner Finneas O'Connell to create an "incredibly powerful and moving song" for the milestone film.

"We are excited to announce that Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film," No Time To Die producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a press release.

Excited by the honor of singing the theme song for the 25th James Bond film, Eilish said, "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."