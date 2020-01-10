Why Fans Think Beyoncé Will Sing the New James Bond Theme Song

Beyoncé's latest Instagram has fans jumpin', jumpin' to conclusions.

Following the star-studded 2020 Golden Globes, the superstar took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes pictures, including one shot of her drinking a martini. Inconspicuous, right? Well...martinis are the drink of choice for James Bond and eagle-eyed fans know better than to take Beyoncé's posts at face value. Now, ahead of the April premiere of the franchise's No Time to Die, many believe that the superstar is lending her vocals to the theme song. (ICYMI, Adele, Sam Smith, Tina Turner and Chris Cornell have all recorded hits for 007.)

"I think she's gonna be in James Bond project. Martini is his signature drink," one fan tweeted, noting the Beyonce had shared a snap of her sniffing a lemon ahead of Lemonade. Chimed in another, "What makes me think Beyoncé is really doing the James Bond soundtrack is that it's less than three months before the movie yet we still don't know who are singing the songs."