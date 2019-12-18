by kelli boyle | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 7:33 AM
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are the definition of amicable exes.
The pair showed just how friendly they are last week when they played "Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts" on The Late Late Show with James Corden. And now, in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Wednesday, Styles answered some questions about his relationship with his supermodel ex-girlfriend.
Mentioning his hosting gig on The Late Late Show, host Ellen DeGeneres asked, "You and Kendall are really good friends now, right?"
As the "Adore You" singer replied, "Yup, been friends for a while now. Like, several years." Happy with that response, DeGeneres said, "That's sweet that you all are still really good friends." Then the two had an amusingly awkward back and forth.
As Styles said, "Yeah, I think so. Yeah." Then DeGeneres responded with a coy, "there's something you aren't telling us" kind of smile. As she said, "Yeah. Right. Yeah."
Then Styles went full Kermit the Frog meme by sipping his water and saying, "Okay."
DeGeneres was apparently trying to set Styles up to talk about his other famous exes. (One of his former girlfriends, French model Camille Rowe, is featured on "Cherry" from his new album Fine Line.)
Speaking of Fine Line, the host asked the 25-year-old, "Word on the street is that this album is all about a breakup from someone."
Not giving in just yet, Styles quipped, "Okay." Laughing, DeGeneres said back, "So the question is, is it?"
Although he didn't mention Rowe by name, the superstar did admit the album is about a painful breakup. He also shared that it was one of the hardest times of his life.
"I definitely write from personal experience," he told the host. "I think a lot of people do. I think if you want your songs to be honest and connect with people. it's usually from writing honestly. So, yeah, it's definitely about what I was going through at the time. And that's both good and bad."
As he continued, "The thing with this album, for me, was when I was making it, the times when I was sad were probably some of the saddest times of my life, but then at the same time, the times when I was happy, were some of the best times I've ever had in my life. So, it's both. It's a fine line."
We see what you did there.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020, only on E!
