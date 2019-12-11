Getty Images
by emily belfiore | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 8:05 AM
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner asked Harry Styles the question that everyone's been dying to know: Has he written any songs about her?
On Tuesday night, Kendall tried to get to the bottom of the pop culture conundrum during The Late Late Show's fan-favorite segment "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," where the former loves were given the choice to answer loaded personal questions or eat a helping of unappetizing food.
To kick things off, Harry, who was filling in as guest host, asked Kendall to rank her siblings in order of their parenting skills or down a 1,000-year-old eggnog. Clearly, Kendall wasn't feeling the festive drink. "I mean, I'll start by saying they actually are all amazing," she said. "But, I'd say Rob [Kardashian] is number one, and then—he's so good to his daughter [Dream Renée, 3]...And then it would be, like, Khloé [Kardashian], Kim [Kardashian], Kylie [Jenner] and Kourtney [Kardashian]."
Next, Kendall fired back at Harry with an even bigger question. "Which songs on your last album were about me?" she asked the "Lights Up" singer point blank, giving him the ultimatum of answering the question or eating cod sperm.
Shocked by the question, Harry debated giving the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a response, but made the right move by avoiding the question.
Much to Kendall's surprise, Harry savored the moment. "To spit or to swallow, that is the question," he said as he chewed the cod sperm.
Moving right along, the One Direction alum gave Kendall the choice between a salmon smoothie or revealing which fellow supermodel is the hardest to get along with. "I hate salmon, by the way," she said before taking a gulp. "I have the answer. I can't say it though."
Unlike Kendall, Harry didn't relish in the moment. He said, "Watching you drink that made me feel sick…I mean, it's a salmon smoothie."
For her next question, Kendall pressed the "Adore You" singer on whether or not he's watched KUTWK episode.
Trying to avoid taking a spoonful of a bug trifle, he said, "Yeah, it was the one where you were eating salads in the kitchen and then you all were shouting at each other." To which Kendall quipped, "So, you've seen every episode?"
But nothing could have prepared Harry for Kendall's final question: "Between Louis [Tomlinson], Liam [Payne], Niall [Horan] and Zayn [Malik], rank their solo music…"
See Harry's epic reaction to the heated question in the video above!
Watch the 2019: What E! Year end-of-year special Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.! E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?