Harry Styles' Description of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Is Hilariously Spot-on

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner's epic "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment from last night's The Late Late Show With James Corden has been making headlines all day for many deserved reasons.

But one moment during the hilarious exchange is sure to have KUWTK viewers laughing out loud based solely on Harry's description of the long-lasting E! series.

During the game, Kendall asked her ex, "Have you ever watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians?" and propositioned the former One Direction singer to eat bug trifle if he chose not to answer.

"Have I ever watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians?" Harry, who was guest hosting, replied. "Yeah, it was the one where you were eating salads in the kitchen and then you were all shouting at each other."