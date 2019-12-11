Harry Styles' Description of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Is Hilariously Spot-on

Terence Patrick/CBS
by Brett Malec | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 11:46 AM
Terence Patrick/CBS
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner's epic "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment from last night's The Late Late Show With James Corden has been making headlines all day for many deserved reasons.
But one moment during the hilarious exchange is sure to have KUWTK viewers laughing out loud based solely on Harry's description of the long-lasting E! series.
During the game, Kendall asked her ex, "Have you ever watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians?" and propositioned the former One Direction singer to eat bug trifle if he chose not to answer.
"Have I ever watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians?" Harry, who was guest hosting, replied. "Yeah, it was the one where you were eating salads in the kitchen and then you were all shouting at each other."
"Typical. So you've seen every episode?" Kendall laughed. He's not wrong!
Other hilarious KUWTK-related moments during the game included Harry asking Kendall to rank the parenting skills of her famous siblings Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. And she actually answered!
Meanwhile, you won't believe what Harry ate to avoid answering which of his songs is about Kendall! Check it out here.
Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
