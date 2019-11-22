One of Harry Styles' ex-girlfriends is featured on his new album—and it's totally all of our business.

During his interview with Apple Music's Beats 1, the 25-year-old walked host Zane Lowe through his second solo album Fine Line and revealed that an ex can be heard on the track "Cherry." Much to our dismay, Styles didn't name his former love, but he did share that her voice will be featured at the end of the song.

"That was my ex-girlfriend," he told Lowe. "I don't know. I think it was because it got added in later on, and it felt so part of the song. It just felt like it needed it. We're friends and stuff, so I asked her if it was okay. And she was okay with it. I think she liked it."

Back in July 2018, Styles, who has been romantically linked to several leading ladies in his day, ended things with Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe. His pal Tom Hull did say that Rowe had a "big impact" on the album during Styles' Rolling Stone interview this past summer. We'll have to wait and see who it is when the album drops on December 13.