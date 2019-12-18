Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are the definition of amicable exes.

The pair showed just how friendly they are last week when they played "Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts" on The Late Late Show with James Corden. And now, in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Wednesday, Styles answered some questions about his relationship with his supermodel ex-girlfriend.

Mentioning his hosting gig on The Late Late Show, host Ellen DeGeneres asked, "You and Kendall are really good friends now, right?"

As the "Adore You" singer replied, "Yup, been friends for a while now. Like, several years." Happy with that response, DeGeneres said, "That's sweet that you all are still really good friends." Then the two had an amusingly awkward back and forth.

As Styles said, "Yeah, I think so. Yeah." Then DeGeneres responded with a coy, "there's something you aren't telling us" kind of smile. As she said, "Yeah. Right. Yeah."

Then Styles went full Kermit the Frog meme by sipping his water and saying, "Okay."