In a world where so much is disputed, it's an irrefutable fact that couples break up every year, all year long, without fail. And this year is no exception. Not everyone who kissed at midnight on Dec. 31 will be repeating the ritual as the ball drops on 2019 and ushers in 2020.

Most of the parting of ways, agreements to disagree and dissolution of marriage happens in private, to people whose names you will never know.

But sometimes it happens to Kylie Jenner, or Miley Cyrus, or Jeff Bezos—names who everyone knows. (Or at least we'll bet you know at least one out of three, whichever one it may be.)