Inside Wendy Williams' ''Difficult Decision'' to Divorce Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is putting her "health and well-being first," despite making the "difficult decision" to divorce her husband of two decades, Kevin Hunter.

Last week, the 54-year-old talk show host called it quits with her partner, whom is also the co-producer of The Wendy Williams Show and father of her 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

It seems, however, Williams is ready to move on after filing for divorce on April 11. "Wendy has signed a lease for a new home in NYC," a source reveals to E! News.

Although, this process hasn't been easy, as the same insider shares, "Several weeks ago, Wendy and Kevin had a confrontation over his alleged mistress. Kevin admitted to the affair and to fathering the child."

According to the source, the news sent Williams "over-the-edge and she relapsed."

"After recovering from the relapse, Wendy made the difficult decision to divorce Kevin. It was a very hard choice for her, but she finally realized she had to put her health and well-being first."