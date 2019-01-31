Flipping Out Star Jeff Lewis Says Partner Gage Edward Has Moved Out

Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis and longtime partner Gage Edward are going their separate ways, for now.

The two, who share 2-year-old daughter Monroe Christine Lewis, began dating more than nine years ago. On Thursday, Lewis announced on his Sirius XM's Radio Andy radio show Jeff Lewis Live that Edward recently moved out of their home.

"I don't think this is necessarily, ultimately bad news but Gage actually moved out of the house last night. So he went into a hotel," he said. "This has been a long time coming. We've been in separate rooms for a very long time and I think, we've had a lot of discussions about it, I think what happened was we were in separate rooms a majority- I don't know if it's a majority of last year, but a significant portion of last year."

"So it was kind of like a roommate situation and I think the reason we hadn't ripped the Band-Aid off and actually separate is because A, we have the baby, and neither one of us wants to leave the baby," Lewis said. "And then also, financially, it wasn't the best time."

Lewis also commented on his show, "I'm now a single dad 'cause the baby is with me," according to People.

Lewis said that while he and Gage acted like "roommates," they were also "friends with benefits."

"So we would still hook up," he said. "Inconsistently, but at least I was encouraged like, 'Oh he's still attracted to me, there's still something here, there's a connection.' Now, there was a real lack of intimacy I would say, because he wasn't in my room and those kind of things and I actually felt very lonely and sad and disappointed and all of that but I was encouraged because we still were hooking up once in a while."

According to Realityblurb.com, Lewis said on his show that Edward had told him before he moved out that he wanted to stay in their guest room but found being physically close "confusing" and needed "to get perspective." 

"I said this to him, 'I'm not throwing you out, I'm not breaking up with you. I'm here. You need time, and space, to get perspective,'" Lewis was quoted as saying. "So, last night he left. And I hope he gets the clarity and perspective he needs. We'll see what happens."

Edward has not commented on his remarks.

Lewis also said that he initially didn't fight for the pair's relationship but that around the New Year's holiday, he realized he didn't really want to break up.

"And so, I worked really, really, really hard and I fought really hard to keep this going," he said. "I think it was too late and I think there was a lot of anger on his side and a lot of anger and resentment."

"Look, there's a lot of negatives with dating Jeff Lewis, let me tell you," he continued. "But you always know where you stand with me. But I dated someone who is not a good communicator."

Last fall, Andy Cohen relayed a fan question to Lewis on Watch What Happens Live, asking when he was going to marry Edward.

"I mean, I'm not gonna propose to him on-air, but I think, I...I'm considering it," he replied. "I think he's probably shocked right now."

