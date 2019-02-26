Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan are no more.

A source confirmed to E! News on Tuesday that the couple split up after nearly six years together.

Neither Quinto nor McMillan has posted photos on social media of their significant other in some time. Most of McMillan's most recent photos involve snuggling with his dogs or traveling to far-flung places.

The last time the 29-year-old model uploaded a picture with his beau occurred in June at the 2018 Tony Awards. He captioned a snapshot of them on the red carpet, "Last night at the Tonys with my one and only!" On Quinto's birthday in June, McMillan paid tribute by calling him "my favorite" and adding, "I love you forever and ever!!"

They celebrated their five-year anniversary in June.

The Star Trek star traveled to Los Angeles over the weekend for the 2019 Oscars and stayed with Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita. The two of them, not McMillan, were his "Oscar squad." Quinto attended Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party , whereas McMillan stopped by Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.