Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up After 6 Years Together

For the first few months of their relationship, Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, were able to keep their romance under wraps. Their relationship was only revealed to the world in May 2017, meaning they had a good period of time where they were able to get to know each other, without the media attention.

After the romance was revealed, a source explained to E! News why Swift went to "great lengths" to keep her relationship with London-based Alwyn private.

"She has made several trips to see him," the insider shared at the time, "but always flies in and out on a private jet with lots of security and has been flying into very small and remote airports."

"If she was seen in England, she made sure everyone thought it was a work trip," the source explained. "Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls."