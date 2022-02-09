Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Comment About "Happy" Relationship With Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn is letting everyone know that Taylor Swift is his only "Lover."



The British actor's character as Nick Conway in Hulu's Conversations With Friends, which is based on the eponymous Sally Rooney novel, is in an open relationship in the upcoming limited series. However, during a media presentation for the show, Joe confirmed that his character's polyamorous lifestyle was far from his real life with Taylor. "I think people can do what they want and makes them happy," he shared. "I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship."



He added, "But I think one of the interesting things about Sally's writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire, and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that's friendships or families or relationships. So, I think as a conversation it's endlessly fascinating, and one of the reasons why people love her books, and our refusal to—without giving things away— tie things up at the end of her stories in a neat bow. It's just constantly thought-provoking."