Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Golden Globes Date Night

Following the ceremony, Swift and Alwyn attended the FOX, FX and Hulu after-party. According to a source, Swift beelined to The Favourite cast's table when she arrived and was later spotted chatting with Alwyn.

The couple later headed to the Netflix after-party, where they were spotted holding hands. "They were ushered in very quickly to a back booth on a platform and hung out there for 10 minutes," an insider tells E! News. "There was no obvious PDA—just them together whispering to each other closely in a booth."

The actor and singer then arrived at the InStyle and Warner Bros. to a "sea of flashing cameras." A source tells E! News, "Several people approached them. They were by each other's side saying hi to people."