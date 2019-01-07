Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Golden Globes Date Night

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 9:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had a date night at the 2019 Golden Globes!

On Sunday, the "End Game" singer surprised everyone when she took the stage in a stunning Atelier Versace dress to present the awards for Original Score and Original Song alongside her Cats co-star Idris Elba. In addition to presenting, Swift was also seemingly there to support her longtime love, Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the ceremony.

Video posted to Instagram by Elba's fiancée Sabrina Dhowre shows Alwyn in the audience clapping as Swift presented. The singer even appeared to look over and smile in Alwyn's direction from the stage as he sat with his co-stars.

Read

Inside the 2019 Golden Globes After-Parties With Pete Davidson, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Emily Blunt and the Black Panther Cast

After presenting, it didn't appear that Swift ever made her way to the audience with Alwyn during the ceremony, but the couple met up later at the after-parties.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, Idris Elba, Golden Globes, 2019 Golden Globes

Instagram

Following the ceremony, Swift and Alwyn attended the FOX, FX and Hulu after-party. According to a source, Swift beelined to The Favourite cast's table when she arrived and was later spotted chatting with Alwyn.

The couple later headed to the Netflix after-party, where they were spotted holding hands. "They were ushered in very quickly to a back booth on a platform and hung out there for 10 minutes," an insider tells E! News. "There was no obvious PDA—just them together whispering to each other closely in a booth."

The actor and singer then arrived at the InStyle and Warner Bros. to a "sea of flashing cameras." A source tells E! News, "Several people approached them. They were by each other's side saying hi to people."

Alwyn and Swift arrived to the CAA after-party towards the end of the night and made a brief appearance. "They weren't showing any PDA but it was clear they were together. Security swarmed them," a source tells E! News. "They sat in a couch at a table with their drinks in the back of the party and were talking with several people. They looked at each other a few times and it seemed like Joe was trying to make sure she was okay and gauge when she wanted to leave. They then were escorted out of a private exit together."

Seems like Swift kept her word, she was there when Alwyn was the toast of the town, babe.

For a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Joe Alwyn , Couples , Awards , Sightings , 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lindsay Lohan

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Golden Globes 2019: Red Carpet Couples

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Heidi Klum and Fiancé Tom Kaulitz Bask in Post-Engagement Bliss at 2019 Golden Globes

Melissa McCarthy, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Joke at Golden Globes About How She Stole His Movie

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Jim Carrey and New Girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga Arrive at the 2019 Golden Globes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.