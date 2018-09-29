Taylor Swift Quietly Joins Joe Alwyn at His Movie Premiere

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 29, 2018 9:19 AM

Taylor Swift joined her beau Joe Alwyn on Friday at the New York Film Festival premiere of his latest film, The Favourite, but avoided the red carpet.

Wearing a sleeveless, sparkling, red and black sequined maxi dress, the 28-year-old pop star was later photographed leaving the venue, Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, through a back door. She and the 27-year-old British actor later rendezvoused outside and headed home.

Swift also attended The Favourite premiere to support BFF Emma Stone, who also appears in the film. Alwyn posed for photos with the actress and other co-stars on the red carpet.

Swift and Alwyn have been dating for more than a year. They are rarely seen in public together and largely keep their relationship private. While they have yet to walk a red carpet as a couple, they do occasionally attend each other's events while trying to avoid the cameras.

Taylor Swift's Reputation Style

Last December, Alwyn supported Swift as she closed Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert. The two were spotted showing some PDA and dancing and singing along at the show before her performance and later rendezvoused after the event.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," Alwyn told British Vogue several weeks ago, in what marked his first public comments about his relationship with Swift. 

"I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people," he said. "But I really prefer to talk about work."

