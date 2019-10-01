Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going their separate ways... for now, E! News has learned.
The two, who are both parents to 1-year-old Stormi Webster, have been together for more than two years. "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," a source shared with E! News. "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month."
The insider continued, "They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music."
According to the source, the two felt it was best for them to stay in separate places to let things cool down. "Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi," the source said. "She would never take that away from him."
Rumors recently swirled online that the two had broken up last month. At the time, many speculated there was trouble in paradise after eagle-eyed fans noticed there was a photo missing from the reality TV star's lavish closet. As people pointed out, the image was reportedly of the Astroworld rapper.
Moreover, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently attended Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's second wedding in South Carolina on Monday. The beauty mogul's daughter, mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kendall Jenner, also celebrated the newlyweds' big day.
However, Travis was noticeably missing from the group.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
According to an insider, the 22-year-old beauty mogul seemed to be enjoying herself. "Kylie had a glass of champagne in her hand and was dancing with Stormi on the dance floor at one point," the source shared. "Kris was holding her a lot of the night. Kylie also had a cocktail drink at her table in front of her."
Back in September, the 28-year-old star and the Kylie Cosmetics founder posed for Playboy in a steamy cover shoot. In fact, the 22-year-old reality TV personality collaborated with the "Sicko Mode" rapper for the cover story, which he creative directed and also conducted the interview.
"I never thought that I would pose for Playboy, but I love the new covers," she told Travis. "I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea—that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images—I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision."
In late August, the former couple was last spotted on the red carpet together at the documentary premiere of Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. The reality TV personality and her baby girl were featured in the film, which shed light on the family's most intimate moments.
"I'm so excited!" Kylie told E! News at the Los Angeles premiere. "I actually refrained from watching the final final cut, and I've only seen when he was editing and stuff, so I'm excited."
Fans might recall the two were inseparable during the KUWTK star's lavish birthday celebrations in Europe. "Travis and Kylie walked in with Stormi in between them holding her hands," an eyewitness previously told E! News, after they enjoyed a day of exploring France. "They were swinging her up in the air and Stormi was giggling and loving it."
For Kylie's birthday, Travis went all out and gifted his gal a custom-made diamond-encrusted chain pendant by Eliantte that bared the Kylie Cosmetics logo. "Happy Bday Wifey," he shared. "Everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya !!!"
At the time of the reality TV star's 22nd birthday festivities, a separate source even shared that she and Travis were talking about having another baby. "Kylie calls Travis her 'husband' but they haven't talked about formally getting married. If anything, they talk more about having baby number two—which they are hoping for next year," the insider said.
E! News has reached out to both Kylie and Travis' rep for comment. As of right now, they have yet to address the news publicly.
TMZ was the first to report their break.