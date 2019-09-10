Kylie Jenner Strips Down for NSFW Nude Playboy Photo Shoot With Travis Scott

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 10:27 AM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are teaming up for a very intimate photo shoot.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Grammy nominee are set to be featured in Playboy magazine's upcoming Pleasure Issue. Ahead of the magazine's release, Kylie took to Instagram to tease a NSFW photo from the shoot. In the photo, posted on Tuesday, a naked Kylie can be seen holding her rapper beau close as he wraps an arm around her shoulders. While the beauty mogul, 22, is without her clothes in the snap, she is wearing a cowboy hat, while a shirtless Travis, 28, dons jeans and Calvin Klein underwear.

"When Houston meets LA .. [yellow heart emoji] @playboy #ComingSoon," Kylie captioned the sexy snap.

"Ohhhhhhhhh good morning!" Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian commented. "Shhhooooookkt."

In just a number of hours, the couple's steamy pic has already received over 8 million likes on Instagram.

For the upcoming magazine, Travis was the creative director of the cover art featuring Kylie, which was shot by Sasha Samsanova.

It was just weeks ago that Kylie stepped out to support her man at the premiere of his new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. The couple attended the red carpet event together, along with their daughter, Stormi Webster, who is featured in the doc alongside her parents.

"I'm so excited!" Kylie told E! News at the premiere, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. "I actually refrained from watching the final final cut, and I've only seen when he was editing and stuff, so I'm excited."

