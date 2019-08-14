by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 3:16 PM
On to the next! Kylie Jenner is moving her vacation from Italy to France.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has been on a European getaway with beau Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster for the last week, posted family photos from the South of France on Wednesday. In the sweet pictures, Kylie dons Duygu Ay Collection's Floral Corset Dress as she strikes a pose with her boyfriend and baby girl.
"Baby we should hit the South of France," Kylie captioned the Instagram photos.
On the beauty mogul's Instagram Stories, you can see Kylie exploring the coast with her family and friends, including Kris Jenner, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.
Kylie flew overseas last week to celebrate her 22nd birthday in Italy. Since that time, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been sharing stunning photos and videos from her celebratory trip. The birthday squad has been spending time on a luxury yacht throughout their vacation, taking in the sights and appearing to have a great time together.
Now that Kylie and her loved ones have moved on to the next location, let's check out all of the amazing pics from their European vacation!
Kylie and Travis cozy up for a photo in the South of France.
Kylie can be seen holding a pink Hermès bag and sporting Gucci sunglasses while posing alongside daughter Stormi.
While celebrating her Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection, the reality star showed some skin in her Chanel blue surf bikini and coverup from What Goes Around Comes Around.
Mother-daughter bonding has never looked more special. "Amore mio," Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram.
With a yacht like this, we would never want to leave either.
"Just another Sunday," Sofia Richie shared on Instagram while enjoying the beautiful Positano views with Yris Palmer.
"Today's office situation. #love #kyliesbirthdaytour," Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram while showcasing her white bikini.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie and Stormi Webster pose for a pic in Positano.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie poses for another pic in Positano.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie snuggles Stormi Webster in Positano.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott and his and Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster take in the sights.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie and her beau Travis Scott enjoy an intimate moment in Positano.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie, Travis Scott and their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster explore Positano.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie poses for a colorful pic.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Perfect day in Positano," Kylie wrote on Instagram, alongside this photo of daughter Stormi Webster.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie shares a selfie video at her birthday party.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The Lord arrives at Kylie's birthday party!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie is presented with her birthday cake.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster sing "Happy Birthday" together.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner celebrates at Kylie's birthday party.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
This is 22!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie showcases a new necklace from beau Travis Scott.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie prepares for more birthday fun.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie debuts a new glam look on her birthday.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie showcases her new bling.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Guests enjoyed fresh fruit, croissants and cheese.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
A shot of the reported $250-million luxury yacht Kylie rented for her birthday celebration in Italy.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou dances with the reality star's Stormi Webster.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Piña coladas all around!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott joins the birthday evening festivities.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story this video of her celebrating Kylie's birthday with her.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie is presented with a birthday tray.
Splash News
Kylie and beau Travis Scott ride a jet ski in Positano, Italy.
Splash News
Kylie and beau Travis Scott have some fun on the water.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Birthday balloon fun!
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris joins in the celebration!
Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
There's no better way to celebrate your birthday than with the ones you love the most.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The lovebirds share a sweet moment during a day trip to Nerano.
SplashNews.com
In Calabasas, the famous family typically drives a Rolls Royce or Range Rover, but in Italy, they opt for a more sleek speed boat.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
When in Rome, one must wear their finest attire. Well, technically this is Positano, but still.
Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
Sofia and Scott boldly jump off the yacht's deck into the warm waters below.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The mother-of-three flaunts her lean physique in a figure-hugging white dress.
BACKGRID
Kylie's BFF turns up the heat in a lime green bikini that stands out on the enormous yacht.
