Aaron Carter Speaks Out About Lina Valentina Split

Aaron Carter and Lina Valentina have broken up after nearly a year of dating.

The 31-year-old "I Want Candy" singer confirmed the news to E! News on Sunday.

"Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways," he said in a statement. "I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn't seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy."

Valentina has not commented. The breakup was announced a week after she came to support Carter as he performed at a Pop 2000 Tour concert n Las Vegas, which she attended with a little boy.

The pair's split also comes several months after Carter hinted on Instagram that the Russian-born artist was pregnant with their first child, which was followed by him clarifying to E! News that "I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now."