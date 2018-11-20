Aaron Carter Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Lina Valentina

Aaron Carter is about to be a dad!

A source tells E! News exclusively that the singer is expecting his first child with girlfriend Lina Valentina.

Earlier in the day, the man behind songs like "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq" hinted to the big news on Twitter. "I'm in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally," he wrote to his followers. "I finally bought my first home and I'm going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting..."

A source added that Aaron could be proposing to Lina within the next week.

While many fans were quick to congratulate the singer on his news, some "haters" came out leaving Aaron compelled to respond.