It's been quite the week for Bachelor Nation and we aren't even two full days into June yet.

On Sunday, Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk announced on Instagram that they're engaged! Those two lovebirds first met in 2017 during season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Adam and Raven opted to stay together and explore their relationship more after the show ended rather than jump into an engagement. Their success and happiness is very present on both of their social media feeds.

The 27-year-old captioned a series of photos of Adam's romantic proposal in Dallas, "I'm keeping you forever and for always We will be together all of our days Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face...Always."

Adam proposed on May 31 on a rooftop overlooking downtown Dallas and they shared the happy news on Sunday.

Raven appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor while Adam vied for Rachel Lindsay's heart on her season. The Arkansas native was the runner-up in her season behind Vanessa Grimaldi. Adam, however, got eliminated in Rachel's season right before hometown dates.