Welcome to the joys of fatherhood, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Earlier this week, The Bachelor star and his wife Lauren Luyendyk welcomed their baby girl into the world. Soon after, the couple would share the first photos of baby Alessi Ren Luyendyk.

"We never knew we could experience a love like this," the couple said in a joint statement to E! News. "We cried, we laughed and we are so happy she is healthy and doing so well. It's amazing to see this tiny person that is half of each of us. She has Dad's hands and finger nails and lot of Mom's facial features."

While mom and dad have been able to share a few special moments on social media, fans may want to follow another account.

Believe it or not, baby Alessi already has an Instagram and she has a whopping 286,000 followers and counting.