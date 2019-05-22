Jenelle Evans and David Eason are back in court.

The former Teen Mom star and her husband appeared in a North Carolina courthouse on Wednesday afternoon for a hearing involving custody of her kids. Jenelle and David are parents to daughter Ensley Eason, 2, while the reality star is also is mom to Jace Evans, 9, Kaiser Griffith, 4.

A source close to Jenelle told E! News on Wednesday that Jenelle and David's court case is "being adjourned until Friday."

David and Jenelle will "of course" be back in court on Friday.

The source explains, "They left court today with everything status quo from where they started today. She is hoping to get her kids back in time for the summer. Her lawyers are being very strict about allowing her to talk about anything."

The likely court decision on Friday would allow Jenelle and David to "move forward with whatever the court decides for Kaiser and Ensley."

The mom of three "is very much hoping she will be able to get them back."