by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 19, 2019 9:24 AM
Kailyn Lowry says fans have been asking her to take in her Teen Mom 2 frenemy's toddler daughter amid the latter's family drama.
Jenelle was fired from the MTV reality show after it was reported that her husband David Eason allegedly intentionally shot and killed her dog. Police and animal control services launched a joint investigation into the incident, and child protective services has also got involved.
The couple's 2-year-old daughter Ensley, and Jenelle's sons Kaiser, 4, have recently been staying with their grandmothers, according to Us Weekly, which has been in contact with the reality star in recent weeks. Her mother has had full custody of her eldest son Jace, 9, for a while. On Thursday, Jenelle and David were photographed leaving a courthouse in their native North Carolina.
"People are messaging me, asking if I'll take Ensley," Kailyn, a mother of three herself, told TMZ in a video posted on Saturday. "So I'm like, 'Oh, I dunno, I don't want to get involved.' I'm not considering it at this time but I hope that the children are...happy and healthy overall."
Jenelle has not responded to Kailyn's remarks.
Jenelle had said that David allegedly shot and killed their dog, Nugget, after it "snapped" at Ensley. She later said that she "considering divorcing him," but later told E! News that the two are looking into marriage counseling instead. David has not confirmed the killing, but has said, "I don't give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face... whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don't put up with that s--t at all."
After the alleged incident was reported in the press, Kailyn had said in a statement, "I hope that Jenelle and her children are safe and take the necessary steps to get the help that is clearly needed."
David was himself fired from Teen Mom 2 last year over homophobic tweets. Jenelle remained a popular character.
"I think that people did watch the show for Jenelle and I don't think that can be denied," Kailyn told TMZ, adding, "I definitely think that the rest of us have enough stuff to kind of keep the franchise going and I hope that's what happens."
Kailyn said she thinks Jenelle and David's off-camera drama was "hurting the show," adding, "I think it's unfortunate for those who have worked really hard to kind of rebuild our reputation."
