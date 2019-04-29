10 of Kelly Clarkson's Best Candid Moments Caught on Camera

To see more of her best candid moments, check out the gallery below:

Who could forget when she totally fangirled over meeting Meryl Streep at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, or when she was overcome with emotion during her raw performance of "Piece by Piece?"

Of course, this came as no surprise. Clarkson has been capturing fans' hearts ever since her American Idol days over a decade ago. While she became famous for her vocals, Clarkson has also been applauded for always keeping it real. In fact, many of her best moments are her candid ones.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images A Moment Like This After the singer was crowned the first winner of American Idol back in 2002, she gave a tearful and emotional performance of her single "A Moment Like This."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images An Emotional First Grammys Win Just four years later, Clarkson won her first Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Since U Been Gone." The young star was overcome with emotion upon accepting the award. "Oh God! Yeah, I'm terrible at speaking when I cry. So, sorry!" she said. "Thank you so much. Ah!" Clarkson also took home the trophy in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Breakaway.

20th Century Fox A Brutally Honest Review Not everyone was a fan of From Justin to Kelly—including Clarkson. "It wasn't something I ever wanted to do," she told Radio.com in 2015. "It's like something in your life that you had to literally do—like, contractually, I had to do it or, I mean, I would be sued, like, which is what I was told. So, you know, I just went along with it, and I did the best that I could make of it. I think I'm such a fan of true artists, like true actors in that sense, that it's almost offensive for people to just hop into a movie and think they can be an actor."

YouTube A Raw Performance In 2016, Clarkson returned to American Idol to sing "Piece by Piece." The singer was overcome with emotion during the raw performance and led several of the judges to tear up, as well. "Sorry! Super pregnant and hormonal," she told the crowd, who gave the artist a standing ovation.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images An Unforgettable Meeting During a 2016 interview with Seth Meyers, the "Beautiful Disaster" artist recalled her first meeting with Barack Obama—and how she totally botched his name. The incident took place before Obama's presidency, back when he was still a senator. Clarkson had been invited to speak in front of the senate and introduce Obama, who had recently won a Grammy in the Best Spoken Word Album category for Dreams From My Father. "I get up there and, like, complete panic sets in because I cannot remember what that fake Grammy is called. I cannot remember, like, what the book is...and I cannot remember his name, but I am pretty sure it rhymes with Osama," she told the Late Night host. Still, it looks like Obama wasn't too upset over Clarkson's faux pas. He even had her perform at his 2012 presidential inauguration (as shown in the photo).

YouTube A Romantic Date During a 2017 episode of "Carpool Karaoke," James Corden surprised the "Stronger" star by bringing her hubby Brandon Blackstock along for an impromptu date. Between the champagne toasts and romantic music, the two couldn't stop laughing. "I feel like we're making a porn," he said.

YouTube A Little Sex Talk Clarkson isn't afraid to talk about the birds and the bees. During a 2016 interview with Redbook, Clarkson said her marriage to Blackstock isn't a "relationship where we have to schedule sex." "We put each other first," she added. "I call it the oxygen-mask mentality—take care of yourself first!" She also opened up about the subject on The View. "We're going to be bad parents if we're not sexually pleased and we're not, like, having a good life," she explained. "That's going to bleed into other things, and you've got to have a great life," she said on the show. "I'm sorry—I've painted an image. You're welcome….People don't realize, like, sex is a very key part of a relationship. I mean, I have friends—I don't need another friend."

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images A True Fangirl The 2018 Golden Globes was a memorable night for Clarkson, partly because she got to meet Meryl Streep. "Oh my God! Can I meet you?" Clarkson said after spotting the Oscar winner on the red carpet. "Can I meet you? I'm such a fan! I've loved everyone. I've just adored you since I was like 8." Of course, the actress said hello to Clarkson and tenderly stroked her cheek.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC A Little Day Drinking During a 2018 episode of Late Night, Clarkson and Meyers did a little day drinking. The two took shots, made each other drinks and, naturally, did some singing—making for one hilarious afternoon.

