Kelly Clarkson Is This Year's Host for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Since she's been gone, we've been wondering who would host the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

But the wait is finally over. E! News can exclusively announce that Kelly Clarkson will be returning to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to host the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. "I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I'm back for more," she shares with E! "We're turning it up a notch this year and I can't wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music."

The Voice host did an amazing job executing her hosting duties at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where singers like Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes and Christina Aguileratook the stage to perform their chart-topping songs.