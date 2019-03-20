Lee Daniels is once again addressing the scandal and drama surrounding the Empire star Jussie Smollett.

The show's writer and creator uploaded an Instagram video on Wednesday night just hours before the most recent episode aired. Apparently, it had some details in it regarding Smollett's character that seem a bit less-than-coincidental. In his video, Daniels candidly discussed his feelings (after brushing his teeth) about everything that has transpired over the past few weeks and months regarding Smollett and the speedy 180 that occurred after his Jan. 29 attack, which he is suspected of orchestrating.

Daniels talked about the emotional wave that has taken over himself and the entire Empire cast. The show is currently in its fifth season and he compared the recent weeks to "a freaking roller coaster." He told the camera, "We—me and my cast—have experienced pain, and anger, and sadness and frustration, and we really don't know how to deal with it."

The 59-year-old expressed to the Empire and Star fans that what happened on tonight's episodes was made "prior to the incident." He assured, "This is not what the show was made for."