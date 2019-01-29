Jussie Smollett's friends and co-stars are calling for justice.

Earlier this morning, E! News learned that the 35-year-old Empire star was the victim of a possible racially-charged assault and battery in Chicago.

According to police, two suspects began to batter the actor and poured an unknown chemical substance on him. During the attack, one of the offenders also wrapped a rope around Jussie's neck.

While Jussie's team is staying quiet, many close friends and co-stars are speaking out and showing their support for the actor.

"I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett," Vivica A. Fox shared on Twitter. "IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW!"