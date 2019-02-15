Fox is slamming reports Jussie Smollett was going to be written off Empire.

"The idea that Jussie Smollett has been, or would be, written off of Empire is patently ridiculous," 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment stated. "He remains a core player on this very successful series and we continue to stand behind him."

The rumors started spreading on Thursday after ABC7 published a report claiming "multiple sources" had told the news outlet police were investigating whether Smollett and two men had staged his attack because he was being written off the show. However, the Chicago Police Department denied these claims.

"Media reports about the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives," Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police Department, tweeted. "Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate."