Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

We've reached the penultimate awards show during a very exciting 2019 season.
Legion star Aubrey Plaza takes the stage as host of the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards, which are being held at the scenic Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles. The show, which is sponsored by Fiji Water, airs on IFC and hands out accolades to the best of the best in the independent film world.
Many familiar faces will grace the Spirit Awards stage as presenters, including Amanda Seyfried, Taraji P. Henson, Armie Hammer, Sterling K. Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Viggo Mortensen and more.
The same goes for those hoping to take home some trophies tonight. Glenn Close has already won a number of awards for her role in The Wife and she's nominated for Best Female Lead at the show. She and Lady Gaga tied for the Best Actress Award at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awardsand she also won her first SAG Award in 14 years in January.
Close even received a standing ovation at the 2019 Golden Globesafter her speech that encouraged women to "find personal fulfillment" and "follow your dreams."
It's an especially busy weekend for showbiz because just 24 hours after the Spirit Awards, stars descend upon the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the Oscars. Many of the awards last year foreshadowed some of the same Oscar winners, including Allison Janney in I, Tonya and Jordan Peele for his screenplay of Get Out.
Stay up-to-date with the full list of Independent Spirit Awards winners here:
Best Feature
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
You Were Never Really Here
Best First Feature
Hereditary
Sorry to Bother You
The Tale
We the Animals
Wildlife
Best Director
Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Best Screenplay
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette
Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
John Cassavetes Award
A Bread Factory
En El Séptimo Día
Never Goin' Back
Socrates
Thunder Road
Best First Screenplay
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Christina Choe, Nancy
Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds
Jennifer Fox, The Tale
Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame
Best Editing
Joe Bini, You Were Never Really There
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale
Nick Houy, Mid90s
Best Cinematography
Ashley Connor, Madeline's Madeline
Diego Garcia, Wildlife
Benjamin Loeb, Mandy
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria
Zak Mulligan, We the Animals
Best Female Lead
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Helena Howard, Madeline's Madeline
Carey Mulligan, Wildlife
Best Male Lead
John Cho, Searching
Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Christian Malheiros, Sócrates
Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really There
Best Supporting Female
Kayli Carter, Private Life
Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace
Smith-Cameron, Nancy
Best Supporting Male
Raúl Castillo, We the Animals
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade
John David Washington, Monsters and Men
Best Documentary
Hale Country This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
Shirkers
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Best International Film
Burning (South Korea)
The Favourite (United Kingdom)
Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Robert Altman Award
Suspiria
The Bonnie Award
Debra Granki
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama
The Producers Award
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
Shrihari Sathe
The Someone to Watch Award
Alex Moratto, Sócrates
Ioana Uricaru, Lemonade
Jeremiah Zager, We the Animals
The Truer Than Fiction Award
Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders
Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening