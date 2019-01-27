Glenn Close is not gonna be ignored...she has won her second Screen Actors Guild Award and first in 14 years! Two for you now, Glenn Close. And none for Gretchen Wieners, bye.

The actress was visibly shocked as she was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday for her role in The Wife.

Close beat Emily Blunt for Mary Poppins Returns, Olivia Colman for The Favourite, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

In The Wife, Close plays a woman who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm, Sweden with her husband, who is set to receive a Nobel prize.