Glenn Close Is Visibly Shocked as She Wins 2019 SAG Award for Best Actress After 14-Year Lull

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 7:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Glenn Close, 2019 SAG Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner

Glenn Close is not gonna be ignored...she has won her second Screen Actors Guild Award and first in 14 years! Two for you now, Glenn Close. And none for Gretchen Wieners, bye.

The actress was visibly shocked as she was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday for her role in The Wife.

Close beat Emily Blunt for Mary Poppins ReturnsOlivia Colman for The Favourite, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

In The Wife, Close plays a woman who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm, Sweden with her husband, who is set to receive a Nobel prize.

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

In her acceptance speech, Close thanked the cast and crew of the film, gave a shout-out to viewers and made a rare plea.

"I think of all of us sitting in the room and I think of all of you watching on TV, all of you who haven't had the chances that we've had, and I salute you with this," she said. "One of the most powerful things that we have as human beings are two eyes looking into two eyes. And film is the only art form that allows us the closeup. And it substitutes for real life two eyes looking into two eyes. And I think we have to remember how powerful that is in a world that is consumed with different sized screens. That the power that we have are two human eyes looking into two other eyes. That will give us empathy and understanding."

Glenn Close, The Wife

Sony Pictures

This marks Close's ninth nomination. She won her first SAG Award in 2005 for her role in the Showtime movie The Lion in Winter and has also been nominated for her leading role on the show Damages and for performances in other TV films as well as the movie Albert Nobbs.

Earlier in the night at the SAG Awards, Close had a Fatal Attraction reunion onstage with Michael Douglas.

The 2019 SAG Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and aired live on TNT and TBS.

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mindy Kaling, 2019 Sundance Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bradley Cooper, Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 SAG Awards

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 SAG Awards

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 SAG Awards

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards Dress

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 403

Fast Cars and Smoky Cigars! Nikki Bella's Single Life Raises Some Eyebrows on Total Bellas

Rami Malek, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rami Malek Dedicates His Best Actor Win at the 2019 SAG Awards to Freddie Mercury: "This Is For Him"

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

What Was Timothée Chalamet Reading at the 2019 SAG Awards? Here Are the Internet's Best Theories

Mandy Moore, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Three Cheers for the Big Three! This Is Us Wins Best Drama Ensemble at the 2019 SAG Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.