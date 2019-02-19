Breaking Down the 2019 Oscars By the Numbers

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019

Roll out the red carpet, because it's that time of year again!

The 2019 Oscars is right around the corner, and we've got all the details about the star-studded affair.

This year's Academy Awards festivities officially kick off Sunday, Feb. 24, with Hollywood's biggest celebrities expected to descend upon Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre with one goal in mind: to celebrate!

Alfonso Cuarón's Roma and Yorgos LanthimosThe Favourite both lead the pack with 10 nominations each. Other notable nominees include A Star Is BornVice and Bohemian Rhapsody

Photos

Oscars 2019: Stars React to Their Nominations

For a total complete breakdown of the 2019 Oscars, don't miss our video above!

Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT!

