Why Lady Gaga and Christian Carino Are Ending Their Engagement

Well, it's official:Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are no longer engaged.
Gaga's rep confirmed the split to E! News.
On Thursday, one source told E! News that the couple had split and he was "desperately trying to get back together" with the singer. However, two other sources told us that they were still together.
The A Star Is Born actress and Carino sparked split rumors last week at the Grammys. He didn't attend the awards ceremony, where she took home three Grammys, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song "Shallow" with Bradley Cooper. Not only was Carino not there, but so was Gaga's massive pink sapphire $400,000 engagement ring.
Another source gave a bit of background as to why she went without the pink sparkler on her ring finger. "She just wasn't wearing her ring due to performing," the insider said. "They have put all their wedding plans on hold until after Gaga's busy season, but still plan to get married this year."
The Joanne artist didn't mention him during her thank you speech and instead used it as a platform to speak out about mental health.
Another source told E! News that their relationship "just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end."
They added, "It's not a long dramatic story."
Just weeks before confirming their split, Gaga and Carino showed lots of PDA and love at various awards shows, including the Golden Globes and SAG Awards
The 32-year-old singer was living her best life and having the time of her life at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27, where they kissed in photos and he conversed with some of her A Star Is Born co-stars, including Sam Elliott.
Gaga has a large presence on Carino's Instagram page, too. In fact, she's the majority of his pictures. On Feb. 5, he took a picture of her throwing a coin into a fountain and wrote, "'beneath the makeup and behind the smile i am just a girl who wishes for the world.' marilyn monroe"
He also uploaded a photo of her at her Enigma show in Las Vegas and captioned it "sunshine."
Gaga confirmed her engagement to Carino in October, just under one year after they first sparked engagement speculation. She thanked her "fiancé Christian" during her speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration.
The singer was also engaged to Taylor Kinney before splitting up in July 2016.
Take a look at the gallery below to see how Gaga and Carino's romance played out over the years.
AP/REX/Shutterstock
Let's Play a Love Game
After headlining the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show in February 2017, it's confirmed Gaga and the talent agent are officially dating. Carino supports his girlfriend as she prepares for the biggest performance of her career with a sweet kiss on the cheek.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger
Sparks Fly
The couple sits front row at Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid's Spring 2017 fashion show in Los Angeles.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Interscope
You and I
After dominating the 2017 Grammys, Gaga and Carino continue their unforgettable evening at Interscope's Grammys after party in Los Angeles.
Splash News
Kiss Me
Ooh la la! The pop star shares a private moment with her beau following a dinner date at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood in March.
Malibu Joe/AKM-GSI
Little Blue Box
On her 31st birthday, Gaga is joined by Carino (with a Tiffany and Co. bag in hand!) for an intimate celebration at Gjelina in Venice, Calif. with close friends including Johnny Depp, Elton John, David Furnish and Samantha Ronson.
BACKGRID
Hamptons Honey
As the summer season rolls around, the "Million Reasons" songstress enjoys a romantic getaway with Carino in the Hamptons. They're photographed arm-in-arm during a beachfront stroll and Gaga looks perfectly smitten!
Splash News
The "L" Word
Swoon! During a September 2017 concert stop in New York City, Gaga admits she's in love with Christian after roughly eight months together. "When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK," the songstress said, as reported by Page Six. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall."
Instagram
Through Thick and Thin
Months after losing her dear friend to cancer, Gaga thanks Christian for giving her the strength to recognize her birthday. She writes on social media in early October, "After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from @oscardelarenta Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday."
"So we are," she adds. "Dressed in Pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness"
Instagram
Leap of Faith
The lovebirds take their relationship to new heights with this picture-perfect moment shared to social media.
Instagram
Take Me Out the Ball Game
Hey batter, batter! Gaga and Carino support the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 1 of the 2017 World Series.
Instagram
Together Forever
Carino and Gaga cuddle up for a relaxing weekend at home.
Gotham/GC Images
Walk, Walk Fashion Baby
Fashion icons? Duh!
INSTARimages.com
Ooh La La
Gaga and Christian enjoy a romantic getaway to Paris in August 2018.
Jacson / Splash News
Ride Or Die
The A Star Is Born gets a ride in a shopping cart from her longtime love.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine
An Engagement Is Born
Nearly a year after engagement rumors first sparked last November, the triple threat thanks her "fiancé Christian" during an empowering speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in October.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
No. 1 Fan
At the 2019 Golden Globes, the couple celebrates Gaga's win for Best Original Song.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner
The Woman in White
Gaga and her fiancé shared a kiss at the 2019 SAG Awards, which is the last awards show they attended together before their split.
Next up for Gaga, she singer and Cooper will perform together at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, where she's nominated for a few awards including Best Actress.
