All the Details on Lady Gaga's Stunning $400,000 Engagement Ring

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, but pink diamonds are for Lady Gaga.

The Joanne singer confirmed Monday night that she and her boyfriend Christian Carino were engaged. Gaga referred to him as "my fiancé" during her powerful acceptance speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. The A Star Is Born star has worn the ring for some time, but never publicly referred to Carino as her fiancé until now. 

The ring is a gorgeous round pink diamond surrounded by smaller jewels. According to Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, the ring cost a hefty sum. "Lady Gaga's spectacular ring appears to be a 6-7 carat pink sapphire with a diamond halo totaling 3-4 carats. This is likely a high quality, no heat (treatment), pink sapphire," Brown told E! News. "It looks like it may be a Padparadscha sapphire, in which case this ring would easily retail between $300,000 and $400,000."

Padparadschas are apparently one of the rarest and most unique sapphires in the world.

Photos

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino: Romance Rewind

Lady Gaga, engagement ring

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Gaga was previously engaged to Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney and the two met while shooting the music video for her song "You and I." They broke up in July 2016 after five years together.

The "Born This Way" singer and Carino first packed on the PDA when Gaga performed at the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show. A few months later in September, Gaga said, "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall." 

Carino is a big-time Hollywood agent whose Rolodex includes Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez.

No "bad romance" spotted here.

