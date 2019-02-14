Lady Gaga and Christian Carino may have called it quits four months after revealing their engagement.

A source tells E! News the A Star Is Born star and her fiancé split up last week and that Christian is "desperately trying to get back together" with her.

Two separate sources, however, says the two are still together.

Fans speculated the pair broke up when Carino didn't attend the 2019 Grammys with the "Shallow" singer. In fact, Gaga didn't wear her $400,000 engagement ring to the star-studded event.

"She just wasn't wearing her ring due to performing," one source shared with us. "They have put all their wedding plans on hold until after Gaga's busy season, but still plan to get married this year."

But at the Grammy Awards, fans also thought it was weird the 32-year-old star didn't mention her soon-to-be husband during her acceptance speech when she won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Shallow."