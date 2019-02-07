All while Cardi B keeps herself busy making money moves, she also keeps it real.

The Grammy nominee got personal in Harper Bazaar's March issue cover story, where she opened up about her baby Kulture Kiari Cephus, her relationship with Offset, her career and more.

Cardi and Offset welcomed their baby girl in July. Ever since then, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper has spoken candidly about her struggles with postpartum depression and its large impact on her career. She told Harper's, "I thought I was going to avoid it. When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, 'Well, I'm doing good right now, I don't think that's going to happen.'"

She added, "But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders."

A few weeks after giving birth, the 26-year-old pulled out of joining Bruno Mars' 24K Magic tour in order to take more time to "recover." She wrote in an Instagram note on July 26, "As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter, that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing."

She continued, "Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."