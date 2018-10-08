Cardi B Admits She Wants to "Gain Back" Some of Her Baby Weight

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 1:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard

Cardi B is saying "I Like It" to her body, but there's one little thing she wants to change.

The rapper posed in an Instagram photo wearing leather pants, a bra and a patterned jacket showing off her toned stomach and body. The "Bodak Yellow" singer gave birth to her baby Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10 and has since been in awe and shock of how her body has transformed since then. "Now that i lost all the baby weight i gotta gain some back," she wrote on Instagram. She also called herself "Skinnymomma."

Cardi has talked extensively about her postpartum emotions, fatigue and workout routine. She told E! News during New York  Fashion Week—and right before her blowout fight with Nicki Minaj—that she has "never worked out in my life." Dancing is what keeps her toned and fulfills her cardio needs.

Photos

Cardi B's Best Looks

In September, the Bronx native took to Instagram and described how she wants a "breast renovation" due to breastfeeding Kulture. She revealed in her video that she would be getting plastic surgery in the upcoming months because "Kulture did me bad." She said, "I'm getting my t-ts done. I don't give a f--k. Matter of fact, I'm not even going to call it a surgery. I'm just going to say a 't-tty renovation' because I got to renovate these s--ts."

A source described to E! News Cardi's transition into motherhood and how her husband Offset has been a crux in her life. "Cardi has been very open about her postpartum depression and it's been a new thing for her to learn to manage," the insider shared after the rapper gave birth. 

Cardi B, Offset

@IamCardiB/Facebook

In another Instagram video, she told fans, "I met my match. My baby is, like, bro, she is very demanding. I can't believe I have a boss. I really have a boss."

But Cardi loves being a mom. She hates being away from her little one and told E! News during NYFW, "I just wanna get home to my baby. She's so cute. I love her."

The artist was slated to travel with Bruno Mars for his 24K Magic tour, but dropped out in August because she didn't want to spend too much time apart from Kulture. She said in a statement, "As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter, that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically."

She added, "I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."

Cardi has a new baby now, too. Although it isn't human—it's another Lamborghini that Offset surprised her with on Friday.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tracee Ellis Ross, InStyle

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Pregnant Mercedes "MJ" Javid Reveals Sex of Baby

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West

The West Kids' Cutest Pics

Jessie James Decker Talks Baby No. 3 & New Song

Mercedes Javid, MJ Javid

Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid Reveals Sex of Her Baby

Brie Bella, Total Divas 804

Brie Bella Struggles Over When to Stop Breastfeeding on Total Divas: "Mom Guilt's the Worst Feeling in the World"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.