Cardi B and Steve Carell's Pepsi Super Bowl Teaser Has Arrived, Okurr!

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 11:20 AM
A teaser of Cardi B's Super Bowl commercial is here, okurr?
Last week, a source confirmed to E! News that the 26-year-old "I Like It" rapper recently filmed a Pepsi commercial, which is set to debut Feb. 3 during the 2019 Super Bowl. On Wednesday, Pepsi released a new teaser for the commercial, showing Cardi, dressed up in red, white and blue along with her diamond Pepsi can, sitting in a booth at a diner. The five-second clip shows Cardi making a surprised face as she taps her nails on the can.
The company also dropped a longer, 26-second teaser for the commercial on Wednesday, featuring Steve Carell.
In Carell's teaser, he can be seen at the counter of the diner, reading information about the Pepsi Super Bowl spot.
As he starts to read, Carell bursts out laughing. At the end of the teaser, he turns to the camera and says, "Ah, we'll see."
Pepsi previously revealed that Lil Jon will also be starring in the ad.
Take a look at both Cardi and Carell's Super Bowl commercial teasers above!
Super Bowl LIII kicks off on Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
