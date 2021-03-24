Britney Spears Shouts Out Miley Cyrus and More "Cool Ladies" Who Helped During "Really Hard" Quarantine

If listening to Miley Cyrus' new album, Plastic Hearts, or re-watching Sarah Jessica Parker's classic show, Sex and the City, has given you life during quarantine... you and Britney Spears might have something in common.
Britney revealed that Miley and Sarah have been there for her, too, during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic. They are among the actresses, singers and friends that have supported her in the midst of quarantine and her conservatorship court battle.
On Wednesday, March 24, the pop star gave a special shout out on Instagram to "the women that have truly inspired my life," as she wrote.
In addition to Miley and Sarah, Britney included pics of Sharon Stone, Natalie Portman, Noah Cyrus and fitness coach Tawny Janae, as well as her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.
"Being away from family and my boyfriend while quarantining was really hard for me," Britney said, adding, "but the good thing about social media is we can connect in a different way that helps us feel not alone in this crazy world."
She gushed, "These cool ladies always add a spark to my day."
Sarah responded to her note on Twitter, writing, "Thank you dear @britneyspears."
The actress, who previously tweeted out the #FreeBritney hashtag in February, continued, "I think you know how I feel about you. For a long time. Sending all my best and touched that you included me to be companion. X, SJ."
Miley, a longtime Britney fan, posted a picture of herself in 2019 wearing "Shake It" shorts and captioned it, "I learned everything I know from Britney."
After the enlightening New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," underscored Britney's mistreatment by the media in the 2000s, Miley name-dropped the "Baby One More Time" singer last month. During her Super Bowl weekend performance, Miley said, "Hey, we love Britney," during her song "Party in the U.S.A."
Following the documentary's release, fans behind the #FreeBritney movement have been concerned about how much control Britney has over her life.
Wednesday's Instagram post suggested she is being championed behind-the-scenes by some of the entertainment industry's most powerful women. Or at least, some fans saw the post as proof that she has direct access to her own social media accounts to see comments and messages of support.
However, the post also raised more questions among fans. As one wrote, "Where are Madonna and Janet Jackson?" Another said, "YES MAAM but what do you mean you've been apart from your boyfriend and family????"
It's true—just last week, Britney was spotted out in Los Angeles with her buff boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and her 14-year-old son, Jayden Federline, during a Starbucks run.
The 39 year old shared another pic of herself with her two sons on March 1, showing all three in a grassy field with their masks in tow. Britney explained, "it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast."
That's not to mention, she and Sam set off for a romantic Hawaiian vacay in November 2020.
Some also noticed Britney follows 116 people on Instagram, and of the seven women she shouted out today, she only follows Miley and Jamie Lynn.
Earlier today, Britney stumped social media users further when she shared multiple posts about the color red, which fans tried to decipher as clues hinting at her wellbeing or an upcoming project. She captioned photos of red lips and a red refrigerator with one simple message: "RED."